WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.32

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 100266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $944.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,073,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after buying an additional 128,329 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

