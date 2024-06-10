Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 580 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $81.28. 682,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,542. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

