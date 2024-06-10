Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $239.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

