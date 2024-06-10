Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $32.80 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $32.80 or 0.00046932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $175.43 million and $11.55 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,348,366 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,345,238.73889642. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 32.81091811 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $7,514,488.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

