Wrapped Pulse Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $411.36 million and $3.62 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,533,413,971,804 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,530,183,353,604.277. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005047 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $2,516,992.80 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.