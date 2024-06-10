XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.83. 231,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

