XML Financial LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. 601,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

