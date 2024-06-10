XML Financial LLC Buys 333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.72. 504,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,650. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

