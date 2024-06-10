XML Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 109,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,963. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.