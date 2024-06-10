XML Financial LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.04. 1,057,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,552. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

