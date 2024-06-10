Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $143.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

