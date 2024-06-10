XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $100.16 million and $893,039.91 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,987.36 or 1.00104109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00093388 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00742571 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $628,001.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.