Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Contrast

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 2.90% 3.35% 1.53% Yandex 3.20% 5.96% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.94, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Yandex.

21.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Yandex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 12.53 $37.51 million $0.09 119.01 Yandex $8.92 billion 0.60 $221.50 million $0.82 18.17

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats Sportradar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. Yandex N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

