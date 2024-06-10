YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $76,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

