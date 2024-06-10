Zentry Price Reaches $0.0339 (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $184.35 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,444,069,690 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,439,845,087.803662 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03522211 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $19,101,406.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

