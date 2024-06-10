Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,977 shares of company stock worth $6,218,763 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

