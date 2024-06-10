Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
ZM stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.