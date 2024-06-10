Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Invenomic Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,742 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $71,918.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,621. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

