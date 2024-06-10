Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

