11,472 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

