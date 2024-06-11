11,600 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $5,153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 220,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 656,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,284,040.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,834 shares of company stock worth $4,747,051. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

