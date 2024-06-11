1,325 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

SYY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 2,522,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

