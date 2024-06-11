150,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,666,000. Wynn Resorts comprises 3.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after buying an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,089,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 137,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.74. 2,077,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,499. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

