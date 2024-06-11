16,763 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,043. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

