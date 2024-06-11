2,040 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. 3,112,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,414. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

