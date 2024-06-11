2,095 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 580,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,310. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

