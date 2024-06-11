22,149 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 62,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

