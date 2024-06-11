2,278 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

APLE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 3,809,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

