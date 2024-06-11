29,099 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. 1,315,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,817. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.