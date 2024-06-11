2,928,855 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAKFree Report) (TSE:NDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,928,855 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Northern Dynasty Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAKGet Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.