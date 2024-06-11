2,928,855 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,928,855 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Northern Dynasty Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

