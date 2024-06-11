31,767 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,593.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,599,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,650,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 448,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. 40,443,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,843,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

