3,927 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 2,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,418,180. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $541.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

