393,462 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,459,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,731. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $384.98. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average of $299.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.