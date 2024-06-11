3,970 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.02. 1,545,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,449. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.00. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

