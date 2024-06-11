4,639 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 853.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $432.05. The stock had a trading volume of 107,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,842. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $10,774,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

