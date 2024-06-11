490 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.72. The stock had a trading volume of 339,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,588. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $250.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

