536,896 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Everi makes up about 5.5% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,469,000 after buying an additional 64,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Everi by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 1,623,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,636. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

