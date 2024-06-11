7,021 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.0 %

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. 7,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADUS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.