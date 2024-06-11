8 Knots Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,191 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Enhabit comprises 0.4% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Enhabit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $20,532,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 7,973.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Enhabit stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 421,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

