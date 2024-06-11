8 Knots Management LLC Buys New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,165,000. Trupanion makes up approximately 4.0% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Trupanion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Trupanion by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRUP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 371,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,316. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

