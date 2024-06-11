8 Knots Management LLC Takes $75.42 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,130,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,424,000. Encompass Health makes up approximately 14.2% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $69,178,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. 387,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

