80,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,043. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.