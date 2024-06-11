AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499,280 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 5.29% of AC Immune worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 97,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.29. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Profile

(Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.