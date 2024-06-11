Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ASO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 626,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

