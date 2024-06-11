Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

ASO stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

