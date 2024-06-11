ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Mark C. Schneyer Sells 975 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 975 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $14,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $511,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,444. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,479.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

