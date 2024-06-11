Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 4.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 176,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 700,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accolade

Accolade Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.