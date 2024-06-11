ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ACNB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACNB

ACNB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACNB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.