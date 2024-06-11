Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

ADUS stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

