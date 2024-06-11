Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,863. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.