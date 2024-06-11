Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $554.00 to $529.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $455.50 and last traded at $459.25. Approximately 711,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,332,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.94.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

